Gowda ousted from 'Bigg Boss Kannada 13' in surprise eviction
Entertainment
Kavya Muniraju Gowda is out of Bigg Boss Kannada 13 after the latest elimination, surprising the housemates.
She was in the danger zone with Sonika Gowda and Tandav Ram, but only Kavya had to leave, even though many expected a double eviction.
The announcement left everyone in the house visibly stunned.
Sudeep blames contestant gameplay after elimination
Kavya's exit hit some contestants hard: Tandav Ram and Aasiya couldn't hold back tears.
Host Kichcha Sudeep pointed out that her inconsistent gameplay may have cost her, while Kavya's family felt she could've been more active in tasks.
Still, Kavya said she valued connecting with viewers beyond acting.
With one strong player gone, the rest now need to step up their strategies as eliminations get more unpredictable.