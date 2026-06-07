Gowda's 'Valavaara' on ZEE5 India follows boy's missing cow search
Entertainment
Valavaara, a Kannada film by Sutan Gowda, is streaming on ZEE5 India.
The story follows Kundeshi, a young boy from a farming family, as he sets out to find his missing cow, bringing out themes of family bonds, responsibility, and what it means to keep going when things get tough.
'Valavaara' highlights rural family resilience
Kundeshi's search isn't just about the cow, it's also about navigating life with a strict dad and a caring mom who tries to keep the peace.
The film shines a light on real struggles faced by farming families and their resilience.
With strong performances from its young cast and an impressive IMDb rating of 8.9, Valavaara has heartfelt storytelling and authentic rural vibe.