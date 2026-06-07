Gowda's 'Valavaara' on ZEE5 India follows boy's missing cow search

'Valavaara' highlights rural family resilience

Kundeshi's search isn't just about the cow, it's also about navigating life with a strict dad and a caring mom who tries to keep the peace.

The film shines a light on real struggles faced by farming families and their resilience.

With strong performances from its young cast and an impressive IMDb rating of 8.9, Valavaara has heartfelt storytelling and authentic rural vibe.