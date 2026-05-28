Graham earns 14th Billboard Hot 100 No.1 with 'Janice STFU'

ICEMAN becomes Graham's 15th No.1

This milestone comes right after Drake surprised fans with three new albums, ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR, which took over the top three spots on the charts.

ICEMAN also became his 15th No. 1 album, moving him past Jay-Z among solo rap and R&B artists.

On top of that, Drake set even more records: he landed 42 songs on the Hot 100 in a single week, scored nine Top 10 hits at once, and became the first artist ever to cross 400 career Hot 100 entries, all while showing off his range across rap, R&B, and dance music.