Graham earns 14th Billboard Hot 100 No.1 with 'Janice STFU'
Drake just made history, beating Michael Jackson's long-standing record for most No. 1 songs by a solo male artist on the Billboard Hot 100.
His new track "Janice STFU" debuted at the top spot, giving him his 14th No. 1 hit, one more than MJ, who held the crown for more than 30 years.
ICEMAN becomes Graham's 15th No.1
This milestone comes right after Drake surprised fans with three new albums, ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR, which took over the top three spots on the charts.
ICEMAN also became his 15th No. 1 album, moving him past Jay-Z among solo rap and R&B artists.
On top of that, Drake set even more records: he landed 42 songs on the Hot 100 in a single week, scored nine Top 10 hits at once, and became the first artist ever to cross 400 career Hot 100 entries, all while showing off his range across rap, R&B, and dance music.