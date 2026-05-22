Graham's 3 May 15 albums all reach UK top 10

Graham's albums set Spotify record

Iceman grabbed the one spot (making it his seventh UK chart-topper), while Maid of Honour and Habibti came in at six and seven.

The trio smashed Spotify's daily streaming record for 2026 with 43 tracks spanning rap/hip-hop, R&B, and dance vibes.

Drake teamed up with Central Cee, 21 Savage, and PARTYNEXTDOOR on these albums.

Critics had mixed feelings: Rolling Stone highlighted Drake's confidence; The Independent called out some inconsistency.

And yes, his ongoing rivalry with Kendrick Lamar adds even more drama to this triple release.