Graham's 3 May 15 albums all reach UK top 10
Drake pulled off something never seen before: on May 15, 2026, he released three albums, his solo project Iceman plus two surprise drops, Habibti and Maid of Honour, and all of them landed in the UK Official Albums Chart top 10.
It's a big moment for fans, showing Drake's ability to keep everyone guessing and excited.
Graham's albums set Spotify record
Iceman grabbed the one spot (making it his seventh UK chart-topper), while Maid of Honour and Habibti came in at six and seven.
The trio smashed Spotify's daily streaming record for 2026 with 43 tracks spanning rap/hip-hop, R&B, and dance vibes.
Drake teamed up with Central Cee, 21 Savage, and PARTYNEXTDOOR on these albums.
Critics had mixed feelings: Rolling Stone highlighted Drake's confidence; The Independent called out some inconsistency.
And yes, his ongoing rivalry with Kendrick Lamar adds even more drama to this triple release.