'Gram Chikitsalay' S2 on Prime Video June 23 Parashar returns
Entertainment
Gram Chikitsalay is back for Season two, with Amol Parashar returning as Dr. Prabhat.
The new season drops on Prime Video on June 23, 2026, and promises a mix of humor and heartfelt moments as Dr. Prabhat faces fresh challenges in a village health center that's short on resources.
Pandey directs rural healthcare comedy drama
The show dives into the realities of rural healthcare (think limited supplies, old-school attitudes, and tricky systems) while balancing laughs and emotion.
Directed by Rahul Pandey and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava, it features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi alongside Parashar.
If you liked Panchayat or want something thoughtful but fun, this one's worth checking out.