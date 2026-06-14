'Gram Chikitsalay' S2 on Prime Video June 23 Parashar returns

Pandey directs rural healthcare comedy drama

The show dives into the realities of rural healthcare (think limited supplies, old-school attitudes, and tricky systems) while balancing laughs and emotion.

Directed by Rahul Pandey and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava, it features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi alongside Parashar.

If you liked Panchayat or want something thoughtful but fun, this one's worth checking out.