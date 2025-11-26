Grammy winner Jon Batiste makes India debut with soulful performance
Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste played his first-ever show in India at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
The crowd got a real treat—a mix of jazz and classical piano that had everyone snapping along and cheering.
A night of music, history, and connection
Batiste kicked things off under a warm spotlight, creating a classical and spiritual atmosphere before inviting the audience to join in as his "choir" during his Grammy-nominated track Lonely Avenue.
He wrapped up with tributes to jazz icons like Duke Ellington and Thelonious Monk—giving the whole evening a sense of musical history and community.
Why this matters for India's music scene
This wasn't just another concert—it marked a big step for India's live music world.
As Naman Pugalia from BookMyShow put it, bringing in global stars like Batiste shows how open Indian audiences are to new sounds and puts India more firmly on the international live music map.