Grammy winning Rakesh Chaurasia receives Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2024-25

Rakesh Chaurasia hails 1st government award

Calling it a big milestone, Rakesh thanked the jury and said he feels "I feel truly honored and grateful to receive this recognition."

He highlighted how special it is as his first government award, ending his note with a heartfelt Jai Hind.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi Award is one of India's top honors in music, dance, and drama.