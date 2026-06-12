Grammy winning Rakesh Chaurasia receives Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2024-25
Entertainment
Rakesh Chaurasia, the Grammy-winning bansuri (flute) player, just received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for 2024-25, his first-ever government honor.
Known for blending tradition with fresh takes on Indian classical music, Rakesh has made a mark both in India and worldwide.
He also happens to be the nephew and student of flute legend Hariprasad Chaurasia.
Rakesh Chaurasia hails 1st government award
Calling it a big milestone, Rakesh thanked the jury and said he feels "I feel truly honored and grateful to receive this recognition."
He highlighted how special it is as his first government award, ending his note with a heartfelt Jai Hind.
The Sangeet Natak Akademi Award is one of India's top honors in music, dance, and drama.