Grammy-winning songwriter Riley fatally stabbed in east London at 35

Police update as Riley's family mourns

Police have arrested three people, one is out on bail and two have been cleared, as they continue to gather evidence.

Riley's brother called him "a light in so many people's lives," remembering him as a kind, talented son, brother, and friend.

The music community is mourning his loss and celebrating his legacy, including his writing credit on H.E.R.'s Grammy-winning self-titled album for the song 'Lights On.'