Grammy-winning songwriter Riley fatally stabbed in east London at 35
Entertainment
Talay Riley, the Grammy-winning songwriter who worked with Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, and Zendaya, was tragically stabbed in east London on Friday.
He was found dead at just 35 years old; another man in his 20s was injured but is expected to recover.
Police update as Riley's family mourns
Police have arrested three people, one is out on bail and two have been cleared, as they continue to gather evidence.
Riley's brother called him "a light in so many people's lives," remembering him as a kind, talented son, brother, and friend.
The music community is mourning his loss and celebrating his legacy, including his writing credit on H.E.R.'s Grammy-winning self-titled album for the song 'Lights On.'