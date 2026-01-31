Bruno Mars to perform at 2026 Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars, the celebrated Grammy-winning artist, will take the stage at the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards . He is nominated for three prestigious awards this year: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his song APT. The event is scheduled to take place on February 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Performer lineup Other performers at the event Mars will be joined by an array of talented artists at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The performer lineup includes current Best New Artist Grammy nominees such as Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marias. Other notable performers include Clipse and Pharrell Williams for their work on Let God Sort Em Out.

Star performers Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga will also take the stage The 2026 Grammy Awards will also feature performances by Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga. Both artists are nominated for multiple awards this year, with Bieber up for four and Gaga for seven. Additionally, Ms. Lauryn Hill will pay tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack in the annual In Memoriam segment of the event. The In Memoriam tribute will also include a special performance by Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Slash in honor of Ozzy Osbourne.

