Grammys 2026: Chappell Roan goes topless on the red carpet

In a 2025 episode of Call Her Daddy, Roan had spoken about her fashion evolution. "I'm very modest when it comes to my day-to-day [dressing]," she said. "Before all of this happened...I would literally just wear my thong out, mini skirt, bottom a** cheeks out, nipples see-through." She has earned two Grammy nominations this year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, for The Subway.

Activism

Roan's memorable acceptance speech last year

Roan also made headlines last year during her acceptance speech for Best New Artist. She used the platform to call for better treatment of artists by record labels. "I told myself that if I ever won a Grammy and got to stand up here before the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care," she said.