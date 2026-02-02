Grammys 2026: Chappell Roan goes topless on the red carpet
What's the story
Chappell Roan, the 2025 Grammy winner for Best New Artist, stunned on the red carpet of the 2026 Grammy Awards with a daring look. The singer wore a topless dress with faux piercings, which was covered up with a sheer burgundy Mugler dress while she appeared for interviews. She also had temporary body art on her chest and back, including a pony drawing and a lace tattoo.
Career highlights
Her thoughts on fashion evolution
In a 2025 episode of Call Her Daddy, Roan had spoken about her fashion evolution. "I'm very modest when it comes to my day-to-day [dressing]," she said. "Before all of this happened...I would literally just wear my thong out, mini skirt, bottom a** cheeks out, nipples see-through." She has earned two Grammy nominations this year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, for The Subway.
Activism
Roan's memorable acceptance speech last year
Roan also made headlines last year during her acceptance speech for Best New Artist. She used the platform to call for better treatment of artists by record labels. "I told myself that if I ever won a Grammy and got to stand up here before the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care," she said.