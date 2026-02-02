Grammys 2026: Kendrick Lamar becomes most-awarded rapper, beats Jay Z

Award details

Lamar's historic wins at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Lamar's historic wins at the 2026 Grammy Awards included Best Rap Song for TV Off, Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Melodic Rap Performance for Luther, and Best Rap Performance as a featured artist on Clipse's Chains & Whips. He said in his acceptance speech, "It is hip-hop as usual, man. I'm not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music." "It's an honor to be here...So I appreciate y'all. God is to glory. Love y'all."