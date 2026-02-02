Grammys 2026: Kendrick Lamar becomes most-awarded rapper, beats Jay Z
What's the story
Kendrick Lamar has made history as the most-awarded rapper in Grammy Awards history, with 26 wins. The Grammys took place on Sunday night (local time) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian and television personality Trevor Noah. Before this year, Jay-Z held the record with 25 wins, followed closely by Ye (Kanye West) with 24. Lamar already had an impressive Grammy tally with 22 wins and 57 nominations before this.
Award details
Lamar's historic wins at the 2026 Grammy Awards
Lamar's historic wins at the 2026 Grammy Awards included Best Rap Song for TV Off, Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Melodic Rap Performance for Luther, and Best Rap Performance as a featured artist on Clipse's Chains & Whips. He said in his acceptance speech, "It is hip-hop as usual, man. I'm not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music." "It's an honor to be here...So I appreciate y'all. God is to glory. Love y'all."
Past achievements
Previous Grammy victories and controversies
Lamar has previously won Best Rap Album for To Pimp a Butterfly, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and DAMN. His breakout album good kid, m.A.A.d city famously lost to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis's The Heist, sparking controversy and a text from Macklemore admitting, "You got robbed." Last year, his diss track Not Like Us targeted at Drake won five Grammys alone.