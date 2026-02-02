Grammys 2026: Kendrick Lamar, SZA win Record of the Year

Kendrick Lamar, SZA's 'Luther' wins Record of the Year

By Apoorva Rastogi 10:21 am Feb 02, 2026

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's hit track Luther bagged the coveted Record of the Year award at the 68th Grammy Awards on Sunday night (local time). This victory marks Lamar's second consecutive win in this category, following his triumph in 2025 with Not Like Us. With this achievement, he joins an elite group of artists, Billie Eilish, U2, and Roberta Flack, who have won back-to-back Grammys for Record of the Year.