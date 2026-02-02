Grammys: Lady Gaga bags Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Mayhem'

Acceptance speech

'Urge you to always listen to yourself'

Gaga said, "Thank you, thank you so much. We're just so honored to be up here." "I respect everybody in this room so much. I have to say thank you to my partner, Michael. I love you so much. You are by my side every single day in a way that I can't thank you enough for." Addressing female artists, she said, "I urge you to always listen to yourself...fight for your songs, fight for yourself as a producer."