Grammys: Lady Gaga bags Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Mayhem'
What's the story
Lady Gaga won the Best Pop Vocal Album award at the 2026 Grammy Awards for her album Mayhem. In her acceptance speech, she thanked her fiance Michael Polansky and urged women in music to "always listen to yourself and always fight for your ideas." The singer used her platform to encourage all women in the industry to stand firm on their creative decisions.
Acceptance speech
'Urge you to always listen to yourself'
Gaga said, "Thank you, thank you so much. We're just so honored to be up here." "I respect everybody in this room so much. I have to say thank you to my partner, Michael. I love you so much. You are by my side every single day in a way that I can't thank you enough for." Addressing female artists, she said, "I urge you to always listen to yourself...fight for your songs, fight for yourself as a producer."
Album details
Gaga had 7 nominations this year
Gaga had seven nominations at the Grammys, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Dance Pop Recording for Abracadabra. Her album Mayhem also competed in the Album of the Year category. In an interview with ELLE last year, Gaga revealed that Polansky helped her write seven songs on this album. The couple worked closely together as Gaga recorded it near their home.