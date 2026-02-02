Trevor Noah roasts Trump, Nicki Minaj in final Grammys monologue

Comedian Trevor Noah, who hosted the Grammy Awards for the sixth and final time on Sunday night, opened the show with a monologue that included some spicy jokes. He took a sharp jab at US President Donald Trump and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos . The 68th annual Grammy Awards were held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Jokes Noah joked about being at Bezos's wedding Noah began his monologue by saying, "And with that, we've officially kicked off the 68th annual Grammy Awards." He then joked about Bezos's star-studded audience, saying, "There are so many stars in this room, I feel like I'm at Jeff Bezos's wedding, but with way more Black people." The comedian also poked fun at Nicki Minaj for supporting Trump. He joked, "Nicki Minaj isn't here. here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues."

Impressions The comedian impersonated Trump! Noah then impersonated Trump and said, "Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest ass. I have it. Everybody is saying it, Nicki." He also mentioned rapper Doechii's hit record Anxiety as a new national anthem and praised Olivia Dean for fighting against Ticketmaster to "stop resellers from ripping fans off." He said, "If the fans can't afford tickets, we can't have live music, and without concerts, how would we find out which CEOs are having affairs on the Jumbotron?"

