'Ramayana: Part 1' to have grand premiere in Mumbai
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Ramayana: Part 1, backed by Namit Malhotra, will have a special premiere in Mumbai on November 3. This screening comes after the film's Los Angeles premiere on October 27 and a screening in London on November 1. The Mumbai event is scheduled at Lower Parel's IMAX theater and will be followed by a media screening on November 4. The movie is set to release in India on November 5.
Special screening
Details about Mumbai premiere
A source close to the development told India Today that the Mumbai premiere will be a special cast and crew screening.
"Earlier, the plan was to keep it at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) but for multiple reasons, it was decided to be held at Lower Parel."
"The first round of screenings for a select few in Mumbai has already been held," the source added.
International screenings
Hindi version was screened in London
Before the Mumbai premiere, Ramayana: Part 1 was screened in Los Angeles and London.
The Hindi version played in London, and several critics and BAFTA jury members were invited.
The epic's ensemble cast includes Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sunny Deol.
Film's response
All about 'Ramayana'
The film has been met with mixed reactions from audiences following its premiere in LA.
The Indian distribution of the film is being done by Dharma Productions, while Sony Pictures is handling international distribution, including in China.
Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.