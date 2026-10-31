What international critics think of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'

NYC Movie Guru's Avi Offer called Ramayana "bloated, clunky, exhausting, emotionally hollow, and poorly acted."

He added, "In a double feature with Sita Sings the Blues, it would be the inferior, overproduced B-movie."

Giovanni Lago from Next Best Picture gave it a 5/10 rating and suggested that it might have fared better as a TV adaptation akin to Game of Thrones.

IndieWire gave the film a 'B' rating and described it as an "epic."