'Grand Theft Auto VI' players shape Jason and Lucia's bond
Grand Theft Auto VI, and this time, it's not all about crime sprees: Players get to shape the relationship between two main characters, Jason and Lucia (who's also the series' first playable female character in the franchise).
Their evolving bond actually affects how the story plays out, adding a personal twist to all the action.
Players help prepare Lucia's prison release
Developers say they wanted Jason and Lucia to feel real, so you'll do things like help Jason prep for Lucia's release from prison.
The way you interact shapes their connection, with different outcomes depending on your choices.
Online, some fans have been quick to weigh in on the game's relationship focus.