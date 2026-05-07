Grande announces 8th studio album 'Petal' about growth through cracks
Entertainment
Ariana Grande previously announced her eighth studio album, Petal, with a throwback black-and-white Instagram reel.
She describes the project as "basically about something that is full of life growing through the cracks of something that is cold and hard and challenging," and says it's all about breaking away from negative vibes.
Grande calls 'Petal' a little feral
Grande calls Petal "a little feral" and admits, "This kind of just feels like, f--- it," showing she's taking creative risks and getting personal.
The album explores self-discovery and growth through tough times.
Plus, she's heading back on stage with her Eternal Sunshine Tour starting June 6, her first live shows since 2019.