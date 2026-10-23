Grande debuts chin-length bob on Instagram during public break
Entertainment
Ariana Grande is taking a breather from public life and just swapped her signature ponytail for a chin-length bob, revealed on Instagram.
Hairstylist Brandon Pietsch shared the transformation with a playful nod: "The ponytail is taking a hiatus."
Grande remains in 'Focker-in-Law'
Grande announced her break in August and wrapped up her Eternal Sunshine tour on September 1.
She's still appearing in the upcoming movie Focker-in-Law (out November 25), but has exited the West End musical Sundays in the Park with George, where she was set to star alongside Jonathan Bailey.