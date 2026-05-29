Grande drops 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' single
Ariana Grande just dropped her latest single, "Hate That I Made You Love Me," giving fans a taste of her upcoming album "Petal," set to release July 31.
The song leans into mellow vibes and honest lyrics about dealing with society's expectations.
There's also a sneak peek of the music video featuring Justin Long, which premieres June 1.
Grande previews 'Petal' resilience and tour
Grande says "Petal" is all about resilience and growing through tough times.
She's kicking off The Eternal Sunshine Tour on June 6 in Oakland and wrapping up September 1 in London.
Besides music, she's busy with acting: she'll appear in the comedy Focker-in-Law, a new season of American Horror Story, Dr. Seuss's Oh, the Places You'll Go!, and she'll star alongside Jonathan Bailey in next year's West End production of Sunday in the Park with George.