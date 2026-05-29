Grande drops 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' single

Grande previews 'Petal' resilience and tour

Grande says "Petal" is all about resilience and growing through tough times.

She's kicking off The Eternal Sunshine Tour on June 6 in Oakland and wrapping up September 1 in London.

Besides music, she's busy with acting: she'll appear in the comedy Focker-in-Law, a new season of American Horror Story, Dr. Seuss's Oh, the Places You'll Go!, and she'll star alongside Jonathan Bailey in next year's West End production of Sunday in the Park with George.