Grande moves 3 'Eternal Sunshine' tour dates citing safety concerns
Entertainment
Ariana Grande is shifting three stops on her Eternal Sunshine Tour because of production safety concerns.
She shared on Instagram that Brooklyn's July 12 show will now happen July 14, and Boston's concerts are moving from July 22 and 24 to July 23 and 26.
Grande apologizes, tickets valid, rest unchanged
Ariana said she hates to make changes but wants everyone safe and the show at its best: "We are so sorry for these unfortunate scheduling changes."
If you've got tickets, they're still valid for the new dates. No need to stress.
The rest of the North American tour is staying as planned, with her new album "Petal" dropping July 31 and a London finale in August.