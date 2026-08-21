Grande tells Trump to stop using her song on TikTok
Ariana Grande just called out Donald Trump for using her song "We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)" in a TikTok video without asking.
The video, posted by Trump's team, included the caption, "Me and my truth we sit in silence..." and added, "Men can't have babies and should never compete in sports."
Grande jumped into the comments to say, "Never use my music again. Also, your truth is false."
Artists demand control over music use
Grande's team is now working to get her song removed from the video.
She's not alone: Taylor Swift's team and Katy Perry have also spoken up when Trump used their music without permission.
Perry said her track "Firework" stands for unity, not conflict, while Swift's team recently pulled around 10 of her songs from Trump's account.
More artists are making it clear: they want control over how their work is used.