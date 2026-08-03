Grande withdraws from West End debut to take break
Entertainment
Ariana Grande has decided to withdraw from her upcoming West End debut in Sunday in the Park with George, where she was set to star alongside Jonathan Bailey next summer.
Her representative shared that she wants to take a "much-deserved break from public-facing work."
Grande wraps tour, still in 'Focker-in-Law'
Grande will wrap up her Eternal Sunshine tour in London on September 1 before stepping away for some downtime.
Fans had raised worries about her well-being after noticing weight loss in the recent "Petal" music video.
Even so, Ariana is not slowing down completely. She is still set to appear in Focker-in-Law with Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, which hits theaters this November.