Grande's side-swept bob racks up nearly 3 million Instagram views
Entertainment
Ariana Grande just surprised everyone with a fresh bob haircut: think side-swept bangs, flipped-up ends, and a blush-pink ribbon.
Her Instagram post showing off the look racked up nearly 3 million views in no time, and fans can't get enough.
Grande announced Coco's death on Instagram
Fashion outlets like Vogue are loving the "Bobiana Grande" vibe.
While the hairstyle is trending, Ariana's also taking a break after her Eternal Sunshine Tour wrapped up last month.
She recently shared an emotional tribute to her dog Coco, who Ariana announced had died in an Instagram post on October 19, posting sweet photos and thanking Coco for all their years together.
Plus, she's gearing up for her next film release in November.