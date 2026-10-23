Grande's side-swept bob racks up nearly 3 million Instagram views

Fashion outlets like Vogue are loving the "Bobiana Grande" vibe.

While the hairstyle is trending, Ariana's also taking a break after her Eternal Sunshine Tour wrapped up last month.

She recently shared an emotional tribute to her dog Coco, who Ariana announced had died in an Instagram post on October 19, posting sweet photos and thanking Coco for all their years together.

Plus, she's gearing up for her next film release in November.