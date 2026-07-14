'Granny' wins Best Horror at Los Angeles Short Film Awards
Granny, the debut short film from Kochi-based Anantharaman Ajay, is making waves as a psychological horror story.
The 41-minute Malayalam film follows Rony, a caregiver sent to look after the mysterious Granny in a remote Kerala village.
With KPAC Leela delivering a standout performance, the film has already bagged the Best Horror Film award at the 2026 Los Angeles Short Film Awards and screened at international festivals.
'Granny' tops 3 million YouTube views
Since dropping on YouTube this month, Granny has racked up over three million views, thanks to its creepy vibe and gripping acting.
Ajay based it on his own short story and filmed it in just one month at an ancestral property. Despite suggestions to make it longer, he kept it tight for maximum impact.
Casting Leela turned out to be a game-changer, earning praise from critics and viewers alike.