Grazer reveals Stark threatened to 'crush' Grazer's career over 'Splash'

Stark offered cut to ditch 'Splash'

On a recent podcast, Grazer explained how Stark tried to convince Disney's chairman to ditch Splash by offering him a cut of his own competing mermaid movie.

The answer? A firm "No, we're doing it anyway. F--k you." Director Ron Howard felt the pressure too but kept going.

In the end, Splash not only skyrocketed Hanks's career to new heights.