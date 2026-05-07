Grazer reveals Stark threatened to 'crush' Grazer's career over 'Splash'
Entertainment
Turns out, making the hit Splash wasn't all smooth sailing. Producer Brian Grazer just shared that rival producer Ray Stark actually threatened to "crush" his career if Disney didn't drop the film.
Despite the drama, Splash, starring Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah (yep, mermaid love story), still made it to theaters and became a huge box office success.
Stark offered cut to ditch 'Splash'
On a recent podcast, Grazer explained how Stark tried to convince Disney's chairman to ditch Splash by offering him a cut of his own competing mermaid movie.
The answer? A firm "No, we're doing it anyway. F--k you." Director Ron Howard felt the pressure too but kept going.
In the end, Splash not only skyrocketed Hanks's career to new heights.