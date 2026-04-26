Grenier exits 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel, Frankel cites scheduling
Entertainment
Adrian Grenier is out for The Devil Wears Prada sequel: director David Frankel says scheduling just didn't work out, even though there were plans for a surprise cameo.
The movie drops May 1, 2026, and fans can look forward to Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci all returning.
Hathaway's Andy returns to Runway magazine
This time around, Andy (Hathaway) heads back to Runway Magazine after 20 years away. The story explores how much the fashion world (and media) have changed, with Andy navigating new challenges to keep the magazine alive.
While Grenier won't be back as Nate, he's spoken about the criticism his character got and hinted he felt a spinoff could be possible.