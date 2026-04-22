Grenier not returning to 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel

Grenier jokes about possible 'Nate' spinoff

Grenier took the news well and even poked fun at his absence in a Starbucks ad, joking about a possible Nate spinoff.

Frankel called his response "really funny and so self-effacing," and added, "I love the humility and the comedy of it!"

The sequel hits theaters May 1, 2026 and brings back Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Meryl Streep for another round in the fashion world.