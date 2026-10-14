'Narnia: Magician's Nephew' trailer offers first look at Aslan's world

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Daniel Craig as Andrew Ketterley, the titular magician who gives the children a magical ring to travel to different lands.

Meryl Streep lends her voice to Aslan, the mythical lion who sings Narnia into existence.

The film is Gerwig's first feature after 2023's Barbie and will be Netflix's first global theatrical release.

It will hit theaters on February 12, 2027, before streaming on Netflix from April 2.