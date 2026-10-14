'Narnia: Magician's Nephew' trailer offers first look at Aslan's world
What's the story
The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is out now. Set to Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven, the trailer introduces the audience to Digory (David McKenna) and Polly (Beatrice Campbell), two children who stumble upon the "Wood between the Worlds." This mystical land is home to mythical creatures and beings such as Emma Mackey's Jadis (the future White Witch) and Fledge, a talking horse that can fly.
Star cast
'Narnia' will hit theaters before streaming on Netflix
The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Daniel Craig as Andrew Ketterley, the titular magician who gives the children a magical ring to travel to different lands.
Meryl Streep lends her voice to Aslan, the mythical lion who sings Narnia into existence.
The film is Gerwig's first feature after 2023's Barbie and will be Netflix's first global theatrical release.
It will hit theaters on February 12, 2027, before streaming on Netflix from April 2.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
A Universe Begins. See how Narnia was— Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2026
created in Narnia: The Magician's Nephew,a film by Greta Gerwig - only in theaters February 12. pic.twitter.com/jwxksCL0N7
Director's insight
Gerwig on how she got the job
Gerwig revealed that she approached Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos at a cocktail party, suggesting they start with The Magician's Nephew.
"About 20 minutes later he said, 'Do you want to write it?' At that point, I had only made Lady Bird and Little Women."
She also revealed she found young actors McKenna and Campbell for the lead roles after going through thousands of auditions over several months.