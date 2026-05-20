ABC orders new 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff set in rural Texas

ABC has officially ordered a new spinoff of Grey's Anatomy , expanding the show's universe into a rural healthcare setting in Texas, Variety reported. The untitled one-hour drama will be developed by Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis, who are also executive producers. Marinis has been the showrunner for Grey's Anatomy since its 20th season in 2024.

Plot details New series to focus on healthcare inequality The official logline for the new series describes it as "an edgy drama about a team at a West Texas rural medical center, the last chance for care before miles of nowhere." This premise marks a significant departure from the Grey's franchise's traditional focus on urban hospitals and large metropolitan medical systems. The new series will likely delve into themes of healthcare inequality, limited access to medical services, and the struggles of remote communities.

Production team Ellen Pompeo, Betsy Beers join as executive producers Ellen Pompeo, who plays the role of Meredith Grey in the original series and serves as an executive producer, will also be involved with the new spinoff. Longtime Shondaland collaborator Betsy Beers is also on board as an executive producer. The series is being produced by 20th Television and Shondaland.

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