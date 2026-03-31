'Grey's Anatomy' gets greenlit for Season 23

The iconic medical drama, Grey's Anatomy , has been renewed for a 23rd season on ABC, confirmed Variety. The series, created by Shonda Rhimes and first aired in 2005, is the longest-running primetime medical drama on television. It was the No. 1 most-streamed series across Disney+ and Hulu in 2025 and ranked as the No. 2 most-streamed series in the US across all platforms, according to Nielsen ratings.

Show's evolving cast Cast of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 23 Despite the exit of Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver after Season 22, Grey's Anatomy continues to thrive. The show will return for the 2026-27 season with Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. These three actors have been with the show since its inception. Pompeo has cut down her on-screen time in recent seasons but remains an executive producer and narrator.

Streaming success Streaming success story of 'Grey's Anatomy' Grey's Anatomy continues to be a strong performer for ABC, especially on streaming platforms. Within a week, the show more than doubles its initial linear viewership of 2.22 million through streaming and delayed viewing. It also ranks among the top 15 network shows (excluding live sports) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. Its extensive catalogue on Hulu and Netflix consistently features in Nielsen's streaming rankings.

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