'Grey's Anatomy' actor Eric Dane passes away at 53
Entertainment
Eric Dane, the actor you might know from Grey's Anatomy, sadly passed away on February 19, 2026.
Just weeks earlier, he couldn't attend an ALS charity gala where he was set to receive the Advocate of the Year award—his health had declined due to ALS, which left him wheelchair-bound.
Legacy of advocacy
After being diagnosed in April 2025, Dane became a strong advocate for ALS research and support.
He openly shared his journey—including at a virtual panel last December—to break the stigma and encourage honest conversations.
His family says he wanted to inspire others facing similar challenges, and his legacy lives on through his advocacy.