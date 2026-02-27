'Grey's Anatomy' pays tribute to late Eric Dane
Entertainment
Grey's Anatomy honored the late Eric Dane with a heartfelt 60-second montage at the end of its February 26 episode, just a week after his passing from ALS at age 53.
The tribute remembered his iconic role as Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan, a fan favorite for seven seasons.
Tribute set to 'Chasing Cars'
The montage took viewers through Sloan's memorable moments, set to Chasing Cars by Tommee Profitt and Fleurie.
It closed on a touching black-and-white portrait of Dane, with the show's Instagram sharing, "In loving memory of Eric Dane. "
Beyond Grey's, he was known for raising awareness about ALS and is survived by his two daughters and estranged wife.