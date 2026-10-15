'Grey's Anatomy' returns for 23rd season with Wolk recurring role
Entertainment
Grey's Anatomy returns for its 23rd season on October 15, 2026, bringing some new energy to Grey Sloan Memorial.
James Wolk joins in a recurring role as Dr. Seth Norton, a former surgeon who now runs a health center and could be teaming up with Meredith Grey.
Guest stars Sarah Levy, Martin Martinez, and Trevor Tordjman are also stepping in with fresh storylines.
Levy Martinez Tordjman join 'Grey's Anatomy'
Levy plays Corrie Witty, a pregnant woman dealing with anxiety; Martinez is Charlie, a troubled young man; and Tordjman takes on Thomas, who's worried about his brother's girlfriend.
These new arrivals come right after the exit of longtime favorites Dr. Teddy Altman and Dr. Owen Hunt, so expect some big changes as the show keeps evolving after 22 years!