Grimes's 'Gods Don't Give Gifts' billed as fully AI-generated film
Grimes is stepping into movies with Gods Don't Give Gifts, which is being billed as the first fully AI-generated feature film to receive a theatrical release.
Dropping December 4, the film uses her real voice and digital likeness, and is from AI studio Fable and YouTuber Gossip Goblin (real name Zack London), a pretty big moment for both Grimes and AI in cinema.
Grimes plays aristocrat Zayinth Alda
Set in a futuristic world where consciousness can be bought and sold, Grimes plays Zayinth Alda, an aristocrat navigating four connected stories about breaking free from physical limits.
Her character's look (platinum-blonde hair, bold mask, and all) is inspired by her own edgy style.
The creators hope this visually striking project will shake up animation and even aim for a shot at Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.