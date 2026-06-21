Grint gets council approval to build Hertfordshire carbon neutral eco-village
Entertainment
Rupert Grint (yep, Ron Weasley from Harry Potter) is set to build an eco-village on his Hertfordshire estate after getting council approval on June 10, 2026.
The project will turn a former vicarage into six apartments and add nine new homes, all designed to be carbon neutral and innovative.
Grint pledges nearly £200,000 and parkland
Grint is putting nearly £200,000 into local improvements, including £100,000 for Kimpton Parish Council and funds for expanding Katherine Warington School.
He's also donating land for a public park with walking paths and picnic spots, aiming to make the area greener and more welcoming.