Groff headlines 'The Amish Project' solo at Broadhurst Theatre
Entertainment
Jonathan Groff (yep, the guy from "Hamilton") is set to take the stage solo in The Amish Project, which will begin performances on February 10, 2027, at New York City's Broadhurst Theatre.
Written by Jessica Dickey and directed by Sarna Lapine, the play dives into forgiveness after a real-life schoolhouse tragedy that happened near Groff's hometown in Pennsylvania.
'The Amish Project' centers on forgiveness
The Amish Project is all about how the Amish community responded with incredible forgiveness after a heartbreaking event.
It's Dickey's most-produced play and has been moving audiences since its first run at the Fringe Festival.
For Groff, this story feels personal, and if you're interested, early-access tickets drop November 9, 2026.