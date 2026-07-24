Grover accuses Khan of pressuring intimacy with directors for work
Entertainment
Actor Eva Grover has come forward with serious allegations against her ex-husband, Hyder Ali Khan, Aamir Khan's stepbrother.
In a recent interview, she shared that he pressured her to become physically intimate with directors so that he could get work, saying it was needed to support their household.
Their five-year marriage ended in divorce after what she describes as repeated abuse and coercion.
Grover details financial strain and abuse
Grover, known for roles in Ready and TV shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, opened up about draining her savings and selling her cars just to keep the family afloat.
She started acting back in 1995, but says her marriage was marked by financial stress and physical abuse, with constant pressure from Khan to make big sacrifices for his family.