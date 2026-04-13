Grubb says Microsoft may delay 'Fable' to avoid 'GTA VI'

'Fable' still targeting 2026 release

Even if delayed, Fable is still on track for a 2026 launch.

The new game promises an open-world adventure in Albion and will be playable on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

An official release date might drop at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7.

Meanwhile, Playground Games is also busy gearing up for Forza Horizon 6's release in May, so they've definitely got their hands full!