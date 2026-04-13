Grubb says Microsoft may delay 'Fable' to avoid 'GTA VI'
Entertainment
Fable, currently set for fall 2026, could be pushed back so it doesn't have to compete with the massive launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in November.
According to game journalist Jeff Grubb, Microsoft wants to give Fable a better shot by avoiding Rockstar's big release window.
'Fable' still targeting 2026 release
Even if delayed, Fable is still on track for a 2026 launch.
The new game promises an open-world adventure in Albion and will be playable on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
An official release date might drop at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7.
Meanwhile, Playground Games is also busy gearing up for Forza Horizon 6's release in May, so they've definitely got their hands full!