'GST' on OTT: Know about cast, plot, and streaming details
Entertainment
GST (Ghosts in Trouble), a Kannada horror-comedy written and directed by Srujan Lokesh, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The film stars Lokesh as Lucky, a guy blamed for his family's misfortunes since birth.
Plot of the film
Lucky finds himself haunted by five quirky ghosts who need his help to fix some unfinished business from a financial mess.
Together, they team up for a wild and funny bank heist targeting illegal cash—turning ghostly trouble into comedy gold.
How did it fare?
Reviews are mixed. GST scores 7.4/10 on IMDb and did alright at the box office.
The second-half heist scene is getting lots of love for its humor, especially Ravishankar Gowda as the bank manager, though some viewers felt the first half was a bit uneven.