'GST' on OTT: Know about cast, plot, and streaming details

Lucky finds himself haunted by five quirky ghosts who need his help to fix some unfinished business from a financial mess. Together, they team up for a wild and funny bank heist targeting illegal cash—turning ghostly trouble into comedy gold.

How did it fare?

Reviews are mixed. GST scores 7.4/10 on IMDb and did alright at the box office.

The second-half heist scene is getting lots of love for its humor, especially Ravishankar Gowda as the bank manager, though some viewers felt the first half was a bit uneven.