GTA 6 debuts November 19 with Perez Game Awards nominee
Grand Theft Auto 6 drops November 19, and its lead, Lucia, is played by Manni L. Perez, a New Yorker with Puerto Rican roots.
She's already making waves, landing a Best Performance nomination at the Game Awards for her role.
You might recognize her from Law and Order: SVU, where she picked up an Imagen Award in 2020.
Perez TV credits and launch impact
Perez has shown up in shows like The Blacklist and Blindspot. Her GTA 6 nomination highlights how big gaming performances have become.
Meanwhile, the game's launch is such a big deal that it could cost the US $1 billion in lost productivity on day one. Some companies are even giving employees extra time off!
Preload traffic has already broken records ahead of Rockstar's first new release since 2013.