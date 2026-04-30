'GTA 6' launching November 19, 2026 Zelnick calls price reasonable
Entertainment
GTA 6 finally has a release date: November 19, 2026.
After some delays, fans can relax about the price: Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick says it'll be very reasonable, so Zelnick suggested a more reasonable price point.
'GTA 6' returns to 'Vice City'
This time we're heading back to Vice City with Lucia, the series' first female lead, teaming up with Jason in a story inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.
Expect PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and Series X (but still no word on PC).