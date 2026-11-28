Namit Malhotra reveals 'Ramayana' to get 'GTA-type' video game
What's the story
Namit Malhotra, the producer of Nitesh Tiwari's blockbuster film Ramayana: Part 1, has announced that a GTA-style video game based on the epic is in development. The game will allow players to explore the world of Ramayana and interact with characters like Jatayu and Ravana, Malhotra told Doordarshan. This initiative is part of an effort to create a larger entertainment universe around Ramayana.
Game details
'I want every child to play...'
Malhotra said, "This is the next step in a bigger plan."
He believes that if audiences have enjoyed the film's world, they will also want to experience it in a game.
"Even a GTA-type game is coming, but I will reveal more at the right time."
"And the game will be about Ramayana. I want every child to play Ramayana just like they play GTA."
"I want them to play and even learn."
Audience engagement
Engaging younger audiences through gaming
Malhotra also emphasized the importance of engaging younger audiences through gaming.
He said, "Today, the gaming industry has surpassed the film industry."
"My strategy was that once people get the confidence that they are enjoying it after watching the film about its world, they can now fly with Jatayu and fight with Ravana."
He has previously spoken about exploring different ways to engage with the epic, including spin-offs, animation, merchandise, theme parks, musicals, and immersive experiences.
Film success
'Ramayana' crosses ₹1K crore mark in India
Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Tiwari, was released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada on November 5.
The movie features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
As of Saturday, the film stands at ₹1K crore net in India.
The second part will release on Diwali 2028.