Malhotra said, "This is the next step in a bigger plan."

He believes that if audiences have enjoyed the film's world, they will also want to experience it in a game.

"Even a GTA-type game is coming, but I will reveal more at the right time."

"And the game will be about Ramayana. I want every child to play Ramayana just like they play GTA."

"I want them to play and even learn."