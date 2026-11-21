'GTA VI' grosses $3.79B launch day after 32.5 million pre-release sales
GTA VI just made gaming history, pulling in a massive $3.79 billion on its first day, thanks to 32.5 million copies sold before it even hit shelves.
At about $80 a pop in the US it's easily the biggest launch Rockstar's ever had.
'GTA VI' most preordered PlayStation game
This is the first new GTA game in 13 years, and it brings players back to Vice City (think Miami vibes).
Fans love the series for its wild open-world fun and sharp humor, and this one's already the most preordered PlayStation game ever.
Early reviews are all about its deep character stories and next-level world-building, not just chaos and heists this time around.