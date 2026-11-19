GTA VI launch could cost US economy over $1 billion
GTA VI drops on November 19, and it's such a big deal that almost one in five US workers say they'll call in sick just to play.
This wave of "sick days" could cost the US economy over $1 billion in lost productivity, all for one game.
GTA VI preorders top $1.6 billion
Preorders have already hit over $1.6 billion in revenue from digital pre-orders of more than 17 million copies, and first-week sales might reach $5 billion.
Food delivery apps are bracing for extra orders, while some employers are giving folks the day off or prepping for empty offices.
Gaming venues are even hiring more staff and throwing themed parties: proof that GTA VI is more than just a game; it's a full-on cultural event.