GTA VI launch keeps Mumbai cafes booked, rentals reach ₹300
Grand Theft Auto VI dropped on November 19, and Mumbai's gaming cafes haven't slowed down since.
PS5s are booked solid, and rental rates have jumped to ₹300 an hour as everyone wants a turn.
Some players are even booking overnight marathons, helping cafes quickly cover their costs.
GTA VI widens gamer demographics
With GTA VI only available on consoles (for now) and hardware prices high, more gamers (old fans and curious newcomers alike) are choosing to rent time at local cafes instead of buying their own setup.
Owners say the crowd is a fun mix of regulars and first-timers: the demand is unprecedented, and the demographic spread is also widening.
Many expect the console rush to cool off once the PC version arrives.