GTA VI nets $2.3B and sells 25 million copies launch day
GTA VI just made gaming history, pulling in $2.3 billion on its first day and selling 25 million copies, outpacing even Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and major movie releases.
It showed just how hyped fans were to get their hands on it.
GTA VI trails GTA V sales
Even with this wild start, GTA VI still has a way to go before catching up to GTA V's lifetime sales of more than 230 million copies since 2013.
The new game cost about $1.4 billion to make (no small bet from Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive) but clearly, it paid off big time.