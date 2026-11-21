GTA VI satirizes NFL sexual misconduct through Halkias radio segment
Grand Theft Auto VI is making waves, not just for its gameplay, but for poking fun at the NFL's ongoing sexual misconduct controversies.
The game features a radio segment where a fictional football player, Anthony Ross of the Vice City Manatees, faces allegations that closely resemble real-life cases involving NFL stars Deshaun Watson and Justin Tucker.
Comedian Stavros Halkias voices the host who jokingly tries to brush off Ross's actions, echoing how these stories often play out in headlines.
Watson accusations and Tucker suspensions
Deshaun Watson was accused by over two dozen women of sexual misconduct during his time with the Houston Texans, leading to an 11-game suspension in 2022, though no criminal charges were filed.
Justin Tucker faced similar accusations from 16 massage therapists in real life, while the game's fictional storyline involves Anthony Ross.
The Ravens subsequently released the seven-time Pro Bowl kicker in May 2025, and after serving a 10-game NFL suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Tucker signed with Kansas City's practice squad last month.
GTA VI's take adds a layer of commentary that feels pretty relevant right now.