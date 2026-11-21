Grand Theft Auto VI is making waves, not just for its gameplay, but for poking fun at the NFL's ongoing sexual misconduct controversies.

The game features a radio segment where a fictional football player, Anthony Ross of the Vice City Manatees, faces allegations that closely resemble real-life cases involving NFL stars Deshaun Watson and Justin Tucker.

Comedian Stavros Halkias voices the host who jokingly tries to brush off Ross's actions, echoing how these stories often play out in headlines.