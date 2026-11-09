Gubbi remixes 'If You Come Today' from 'Operation Diamond Racket'
Entertainment
Kannada rapper Karthik Gubbi has dropped a hip-hop remix of the iconic "If You Come Today" from the 1978 film Operation Diamond Racket, originally sung by Rajkumar.
The song, famous for its catchy English lyrics and retro vibe, now gets a modern spin while still honoring the original.
Remix streams on Rajkumar's artist page
Teaming up with SaReGaMa, Gubbi mixed in contemporary hip-hop elements, like a cool radio-tuning effect, while keeping the heart of Rajkumar's classic alive.
The track is already streaming under Rajkumar's artist page, showing how old-school hits can vibe with today's music scene.