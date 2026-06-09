'Feels like a production': Taylor Swift's wedding venue sparks debate

Venue skepticism

Insiders joke about the potential for ticket sales

One insider also joked about the couple allegedly picking MSG as their wedding venue, saying, "Are they selling tickets?" "Is there a Ticketmaster partnership? A livestream? That's why people aren't buying it," they added. Despite these concerns, details about the wedding are still under wraps. Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that Swift and Kelce are set to have a lavish wedding ceremony that could cost them $20 million. They announced their engagement on Instagram in August last year.