'Feels like a production': Taylor Swift's wedding venue sparks debate
What's the story
Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot at New York's Madison Square Garden (MSG). However, the choice of venue has left some guests less than thrilled. Speaking to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, one source said, "This doesn't sound like Taylor. It sounds like something the Kardashians would do." Another source added that the venue choice is "very different" from Swift's usual personal touch in her work.
Venue concerns
'That's very different from getting married'
The aforementioned source further elaborated, "Taylor has always used her personal life in her work. The songs, the Easter eggs, the social media posts, that's part of her brand." "But that's very different from getting married at one of the most famous venues in the world." They added, "A wedding at Madison Square Garden feels like a production. Not a wedding."
Venue skepticism
Insiders joke about the potential for ticket sales
One insider also joked about the couple allegedly picking MSG as their wedding venue, saying, "Are they selling tickets?" "Is there a Ticketmaster partnership? A livestream? That's why people aren't buying it," they added. Despite these concerns, details about the wedding are still under wraps. Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that Swift and Kelce are set to have a lavish wedding ceremony that could cost them $20 million. They announced their engagement on Instagram in August last year.